Following today's commitment, Pretzlaff caught up with Rivals to discuss his pledge to the Gophers and explain why Minnesota is the perfect place for him.

To say that Brady Pretzlaff saw everything he was looking for in a college while on a junior day visit to Minnesota earlier this week would be an understatement. The Michigan native enjoyed his visit to Minneapolis so much that when Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi extended an offer after watching Pretzlaff work out today, the talented linebacker committed on the spot.

Why did you choose Minnesota and why was now the time to do it?

"Minnesota had everything that I was looking for in a college that I wanted to commit to. I felt there was really no reason to wait when it felt like a perfect fit."

Were there any Minnesota coaches in particular that you connected with throughout the recruiting process?

"I really connected with coach (PJ) Fleck and coach (Joe) Rossi. I really like the things they stand for as people and their success with developing players."

How does the Minnesota coaching staff see you fitting in schematically?

"They said I could fit into either their Mike or Will positions depending on how I develop. I personally wouldn’t care either way as I’ve played both inside and outside linebacker in high school."

What is your message to the Minnesota fans?

"My message to the fans is that I will give 100% effort and do what I can to bring Minnesota as many wins as possible. I am very excited to be a part of the family."