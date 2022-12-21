Utah received a major boost to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star running back John Randle Jr. signed his NLI with the Utes this morning. Randle Jr's recruitment was packed with offers, but remained relatively quiet overall with the Wichita (Kan.) Heights standout keeping things close to the vest throughout his recruitment. Kansas State once appeared to be the team to beat due to Manhattan's proximity to Wichita and the Randle family's relationship with Kansas State running back coach Brian Anderson. That was until Randle Jr. took an official visit to Utah in October which likely sealed the deal and led to his decision of heading west for his college career.

WHAT UTAH IS GETTING...

Randle Jr. is an athlete in every sense of the word and has the football lineage to match. He has an impressive track resume, incredible stats on the gridiron, a father who played at Kansas State and uncle who played at Oklahoma State and in the NFL. He checks all the boxes of what you look for in a high upside running back prospect and is a great schematic fit for Utah's offense. Randle Jr. has a great frame with plenty of room for growth, and as impressive as he has been during his young football career, he is just scratching the surface of his potential and his best football is in front of him.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR UTAH...