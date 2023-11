When Tyler Cherry committed to Duke on May 20 there was no way for him to know that Mike Elko would be leaving to become the head coach of Texas A&M a few months later. The Center Grove (Ind.) signal-caller committed to Duke the school, and not a coach in particular, but at the same time Mike Elko and staff factored heavily into his college decision.

Shortly after Elko's departure, RIvals caught up with Cherry to see how the coaching change impacts his commitment and to discuss what his recruitment will look like moving forward.