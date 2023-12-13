Syracuse has been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail this past week and now they’re adding another commitment. Emanuel Ross took an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend and now the Stanford commit has decided to flip his commitment to the Orange. The Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic receiver is the fourth commitment new Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has added this week.

"I had a good relationship with Fran leading into this and, now that he's in the position that he's in as a head coach, it's important for me to have a really good relationship with the guy that has the last say", Ross said. "He really has a good plan for me and my future. I'm really excited to see what we can do over there. He's really changing the culture.

"They said that I'm their guy," he said. "I'm really excited to get over there because they're really excited about me. It was great to see a full coaching staff as excited as they were.

"I know Fran has a plan to get a really good football player under center," said Ross. "There is a lot of good quarterbacks in the transfer portal right now. I know DJ, Kyle McCord, and some other guys are in the transfer portal but I know they're going to get the right guy for the program.

"Fran is looking out for his guys in New Jersey," he said. "That's where he's from and I'm going to look out for him and do whatever I need to do."