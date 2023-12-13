Four-star WR Emanuel Ross flips from Stanford to Syracuse
Syracuse has been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail this past week and now they’re adding another commitment. Emanuel Ross took an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend and now the Stanford commit has decided to flip his commitment to the Orange. The Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic receiver is the fourth commitment new Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has added this week.
*****
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I had a good relationship with Fran leading into this and, now that he's in the position that he's in as a head coach, it's important for me to have a really good relationship with the guy that has the last say", Ross said. "He really has a good plan for me and my future. I'm really excited to see what we can do over there. He's really changing the culture.
"They said that I'm their guy," he said. "I'm really excited to get over there because they're really excited about me. It was great to see a full coaching staff as excited as they were.
"I know Fran has a plan to get a really good football player under center," said Ross. "There is a lot of good quarterbacks in the transfer portal right now. I know DJ, Kyle McCord, and some other guys are in the transfer portal but I know they're going to get the right guy for the program.
"Fran is looking out for his guys in New Jersey," he said. "That's where he's from and I'm going to look out for him and do whatever I need to do."
RIVALS' REACTION
New head coach Fran Brown has placed an emphasis on adding big-time playmakers to the Syracuse roster since he took over the job and he’s done just that with the addition of Ross and Hornsby over the last few days. Ross is a reliable receiver who has really upped his game over the last year. He’s become a better route runner and has an ability to pull away from defenders in the open field. He can be very slippery if he gets off the line of scrimmage cleanly and defensive backs have had a hard time Keeping the ball out of his hands. Ross has a knack for making plays in big moments of the game and that could help him become a fan favorite at the next level.