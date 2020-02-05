What has seemed likely since the December signing period came to a close is now official: Georgia has won its third recruiting championship in as many years.

This headline, of course, seemed like a formality entering Wednesday, as the the only way UGA could have seen the title slip through its fingers was to lose the commitment of five-star tackle Broderick Jones, who was considering Illinois and Arkansas in addition to the Bulldogs but ultimately signed with Kirby Smart before noon, killing any semblance of drama that existed at the top of the team rankings.





Georgia's third straight No. 1 recruiting class includes five five-star prospects and is headlined by Jones, the No. 5 player in the country. There’s five-stars at running back, one tight end and one defensive back and two along the offensive line. It’s 25-member haul boasts an average star ranking of 3.96, which bests last year's mark of 3.83. Five-star tight end Darnell Washington may be the most physically imposing prospect in the class, as the 6-foot-7 tight end is a rare physical specimen. Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo may be the fastest player in the group, a fact that becomes more impressive when you lay eyes on his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame. The class’ quarterback is Jacksonville-based four-star Carson Beck, who the Dawgs flipped from Alabama. And while there are plenty of higher-ranked quarterbacks in this class, UGA seems to cherish the fact that recruiting victories over the Tide are increasing in frequency. Nobody is recruiting better than Georgia, which now finds itself on a Bama-like run of offseason titles.

Recruiting champions since 2010 Year Team 2020 Georgia 2019 Georgia 2018 Georgia 2017 Alabama 2016 Alabama 2015 USC 2014 Alabama 2013 Alabama 2012 Alabama 2011 Alabama 2010 Florida

