Georgia wins third straight team recruiting title
What has seemed likely since the December signing period came to a close is now official: Georgia has won its third recruiting championship in as many years.
This headline, of course, seemed like a formality entering Wednesday, as the the only way UGA could have seen the title slip through its fingers was to lose the commitment of five-star tackle Broderick Jones, who was considering Illinois and Arkansas in addition to the Bulldogs but ultimately signed with Kirby Smart before noon, killing any semblance of drama that existed at the top of the team rankings.
Georgia's third straight No. 1 recruiting class includes five five-star prospects and is headlined by Jones, the No. 5 player in the country. There’s five-stars at running back, one tight end and one defensive back and two along the offensive line. It’s 25-member haul boasts an average star ranking of 3.96, which bests last year's mark of 3.83.
Five-star tight end Darnell Washington may be the most physically imposing prospect in the class, as the 6-foot-7 tight end is a rare physical specimen. Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo may be the fastest player in the group, a fact that becomes more impressive when you lay eyes on his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame.
The class’ quarterback is Jacksonville-based four-star Carson Beck, who the Dawgs flipped from Alabama. And while there are plenty of higher-ranked quarterbacks in this class, UGA seems to cherish the fact that recruiting victories over the Tide are increasing in frequency. Nobody is recruiting better than Georgia, which now finds itself on a Bama-like run of offseason titles.
|Year
|Team
|
2020
|
Georgia
|
2019
|
Georgia
|
2018
|
Georgia
|
2017
|
Alabama
|
2016
|
Alabama
|
2015
|
USC
|
2014
|
Alabama
|
2013
|
Alabama
|
2012
|
Alabama
|
2011
|
Alabama
|
2010
|
Florida
THE REST OF THE TOP FIVE
CLEMSON: The Tigers once looked like the smart bet to win this year’s title but ultimately lost out to Georgia. That’s not to say the Tigers class is less than stellar, however. Dabo Swinney and company signed five five-stars, including the class’ top overall recruit in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. The class’ top pro-style quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei also signed with the Tigers, which should make fans optimistic about the post-Trevor Lawrence Era.
ALABAMA: A perennial fixture in the top five, the Crimson Tide lands at No. 3 this cycle. Nick Saban’s 2020 haul was built on the backs of prospects based in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The three states combined to produce 16 of Alabama’s 25 signees, which isn;t much of a departure from recent years. Bama’s top-ranked prospect is quarterback Bryce Young, the no. 2 overall prospect in the class. In all, Saban landed four five-stars, making it clear that the program isn’t significantly falling off any time soon.
LSU: The national champs check in at No. 4, making it clear that the momentum Ed Orgeron has built on the field is transferring to the recruiting trail, where the Tigers were able to land nine Rivals100 recruits. LSU’s highest ranked recruit is five-star cornerback Elias Ricks. Orgeron also landed five-star tight end Arik Gilbert, a Georgia-based star, but the class’ depth is what sets it apart. In all, LSU’s class includes players from more than 10 different states, showing that the program's truly national recruiting approach pays dividends.
OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes signed three five-stars from three different states. The class is led by a pair of elite wideouts in five-star prospects Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jullian Flemming. Fellow receiver Gee Scott also sat on the edge of five-star status, giving the Buckeyes what is possible the best positional haul in the county. Defensive end Darrion Henry could be an early-impact type of player, as he boasts a college-ready build to go along with quickness off the edge.