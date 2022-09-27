"They just want to see me do more and be my best," Bax said. "They just want to take their time on me and see if I'm worth the offer. I don't really play linebacker, but on the SEC level that's what I would be playing so they want to see me play a little more in space and so I'm trying to put that on film for them."

In-state power LSU has taken notice of his strong start as defensive coordinator Matt House , associate head coach Frank Wilson and defensive analyst Patrick Hill have been among those that have maintained contact out of Baton Rouge in recent weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax has had one of the more impressive senior campaigns so far in 2022 in the state of Louisiana as the TCU commit is beginning to pop up on the national radar.

LSU definitely holds a special feeling towards Bax as a childhood favorite and a place he has felt comfortable at in the past.

"LSU, I watched a lot," he said. "My dad was a big LSU fan so it was always on the TV. I went to the Southern game and it was rocking. It's hometown, you know how that goes."

However, there is still a lot of love for TCU where he remains firmly committed.

"They text me every day, just staying in my ear," he said. "It's like family up there. They always bet on me, so it's family. It's gonna be hard to pull me away from there, for sure."

Bax will make the trip to Fort Worth this upcoming weekend for TCU's game against Oklahoma as he will take in his first gameday experience in Cowtown.

"I just wanna see the energy and the vibe up there," he said. "That's probably gonna be my home so I just want to see what it's like."

Along with LSU, Memphis has also initiated contact as of late as Bax continues to welcome in any interest he receives late in his recruitment.

"I'm open to every offer," Bax said. "I'm not really shutting it down until I sign that paper in December."

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Bax is ranked as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.