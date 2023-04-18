Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris takes a look at the new rule enacted on unlimited official visits, the quarterback class in the state of Texas in 2024 and Arkansas' momentum on the recruiting trail in this edition of Three-Point Stance.

The NCAA passed a new rule last week allowing unlimited official visits for prospects starting on April 1 of their junior seasons, and widespread panic among people in the industry and coaches alike immediately hit social media timelines about how this will put the recruiting industry in overdrive.

However, let's look at the potential positives.

Schools are still limited to the amount of official visitors that they can bring in for any given recruiting cycle, so it's not like you will be seeing prospects take official visits to every one of their 40-plus offers. Schools are going to be a lot more selective with not only who gets brought on campus, but who gets offered as well.

In addition, I don't foresee many prospects using more than five official visits once the rule settles in after a cycle or two. By let's say 2026 recruits will be entering a recruiting landscape that doesn't have any remaining fragments of the five official visits and will still be looking to take official visits to only a top handful of programs.

I think the only guaranteed negative you can find here is late in the cycle when committed prospects want to take a flurry of official visits and coaches and those in the recruiting industry going haywire about the availability they have to do that.

All in all, once the dust settles this will end up being a good thing for college football recruiting as it will allow schools to communicate much earlier about where a prospect stands with their program.

