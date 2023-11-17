The fast-rising 2025 recruit recently caught up with Rivals to break down the latest in his recruitment including schools that currently stand out and more.

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne standout Jussiah Williams is fresh off of a phenomenal junior season which catapulted his value on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-3 safety is a physically imposing presence in the secondary with the range, physicality and speed to match. These traits and impressive junior film have led to a rapid rise in his stock with Wisconsin and Minnesota joining the likes of Kentucky , West Virginia , Cincinnati , Pitt and others with scholarship offers in recent weeks.

On schools that currently standout:

"Definitely Wisconsin," Williams said. "I liked the atmosphere and the people. The people were amazing. It was just a great experience overall."

On what stood out during his Wisconsin game day visit:

"The atmosphere, the atmosphere was really cool," Williams said. "You know, Jump Around and all of that. It was just a really great experience. The food was really good too."

On receiving an offer from Wisconsin during the visit:

"It was after that hard fought battle (against Ohio State) and they played really good," Williams said. "They had the recruits come and sit down to get pizza and stuff after the game. I was sitting at the table and coach (Colin) Hitschler came up to ask how the game went and how I liked it. Then he said, we want to offer you."

"I was very grateful for the opportunity and just thanked him for the opportunity," Williams said.

On any additional schools that stand out:

"I really like Cincinnati," Williams said. "I like Kentucky, I like Kentucky a lot. I like West Virginia and Minnesota too."

On what stood out during his game day visits at West Virginia and Cincinnati:

"I was at the West Virginia versus Pitt game," Williams said. "That is a big rivalry, so the atmosphere was amazing."

"I was at Cincinnati for their Big 12 opener, so another great atmosphere," Williams said. "They played a great game for sure and I definitely wanted to get back up there."

On a commitment timeline:

"My recruitment is definitely 100% open," Williams said. "I'm not I'm not looking to close out any school anytime soon. I'm just going along with it and praying for the best."